Fundraisers, festivals, and markets this weekend across the Central Coast

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, August 7th through Sunday, August 10th, plus a few extra!

Back to School Extravaganza

Saturday, August 9th 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cuesta College, Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo

SLO County Libraries present a Back-to-School Extravaganza! Enjoy the last days of summer with a day full of curiosity, learning, and fun at the beautiful Cuesta College campus in San Luis Obispo. Experience exciting performances in the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center. This free event is family-friendly and includes free parking.

The schedule of events is:



Taiko Drumming | 10:30-11:30

SLO Movement Arts performance | 11:45-12:45

Touch-a-Truck | 10:30 - 1:30

Mad Science LA | 1:00 - 2:00

Plus enjoy all day activities including, meet Pete the Cat & Clifford the Big Red Dog, treasure Hunt, Carnival Games with Library Friends, and a curiosities sideshow. Food will be available for purchase from Big Wave Sushi, Paradise Shaved Ice, and Wandering Eats.

Full details can be found here!

Free Repair Cafe

Saturday, August 9th 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oak Park Christian Church Grover Beach

Five Cities Repair Cafe, in partnership with iFixit, is having their quarterly free event this Saturday where neighbors help neighbors fix broken stuff and keep it out of the landfill. Toss it? No Way! Handy volunteers fix broken items for FREE on Saturday, August 9th, 1 :00 - 4:30 pm at Oak Park Christian Church, 386 N. Oak Park Blvd. in Grover Beach. They repair bikes, clothing & textiles, outdoor gear and apparel, jewelry, household appliances (like blenders, toasters, vacuums), furniture, laptops, tablets, phones and more. If you know what's needed, bring the replacement part (i.e. zipper, lamp cord) to speed things up. Don't landfill it. Fix It! IWMA will have a booth with recycling tips and complimentary countertop compost bins. SLO Climate Coalition will roll out its new free Home Energy Advising Service. They also encourage you to bring your garden abundance to share with your neighbors.

Full details can be found here!

"The Music Man" presented by Players West

Thursday, August 7th through Sunday, August 10th at 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday The Clark Center for the Performing Arts, Arroyo Grande

Head over to the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande this weekend to catch 'The Music Man" a musical comedy set in River City. Support local performers spanning all ages with shows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and shows at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Full details can be found here!

Old Town Market

Fridays (July 18th, July 25th, August 1st, August 8th) South H Street, Lompoc

The Lompoc Old Town Market returns this week for a summer of Friday evening fun! This week is Public Safety Night, so head to the 100 block of South H Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for artisan crafts, food trucks, games, vendors, and more!

Cram the Van

Saturday, August 9th 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Walmart on Blosser Road in Santa Maria

Donate school supplies as the school year approaches at Walmart on Blosser Road in Santa Maria this Saturday to ensure every student has the tools they need to be successful. All donated supplies will be distributed to schools and students within the local community. Community members are invited to donate new school supplies, such as backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, and other classroom essentials.

Full details can be found here!

Skate Cambria Fundraiser

Sunday, August 10th 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Camp Ocean Pines, Cambria

Spend Sunday evening under the stars at Camp Ocean Pines in Cambria while supporting Skate Cambria. From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., enjoy barbecue, a raffle, live music, and more before settling in for skating skating-themed movie "Virgin Blacktop: a New York Skate Odyssey".

Full details can be found here!

Pismo Beach Lions Club Charity Bunco

Saturday, August 9th 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Perfetto Coffee 1750 El Camino Real Grover Beach, CA

Head over to Grover Beach on Saturday to play some charity Bunco! From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. enjoy fun all for a good cause with proceeds going to the Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club! Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Full details can be found here!

Academy Festival Orchestra: Mahler's Symphony No. 3

Saturday, August 9th 7:30 p.m. Granada Theatre, Santa Barbara

Watch Conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya lead Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 3, performed with mezzo-soprano Julia Holoman, the Sing! Children’s Chorus, and the Music Academy Women’s Chorus on Saturday at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara. This will be Harth-Bedoya’s debut with the Music Academy before his upcoming residency at Rice University.

Full details can be found here!

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival

July 17th through August 10th, Filipponi Ranch, San Luis Obispo

Spend an evening under the Central Coast sky as you enjoy the works of the Bard at the Central Coast Shakespeare Festival! Each weekend from July 17th through August 10th, Filipponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo will host performances of The Merry Wives of Windsor. Friday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday shows begin at 6 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Continued Concert Series

Concerts in the Plaza

Every Friday from June 20th to September 12th (No concert July 4th), Opening Act 5 p.m., Main Act 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Summer in SLO isn't complete without Concerts in the Plaza! This week, the series continues Friday night at 5 p.m., with opening act Ghost\Monster Duo, followed by main act Resination from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Don't let the fun end there, though; head to Libertine Brewing Company after the concert for the official after party!

Full details can be found here!

Friday Happy Hour Music Series

Every Friday, June through September, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Claiborne & Churchill Winery

Kick off your weekend with a fun evening at Claiborne and Churchill! Every Friday, June through September, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., enjoy live music by local artists, delicious food and great wine! Entrance is free; simply pay for what you consume.

Full details can be found here!

Saturdays in the Park

Saturdays in June, July, and August, Atascadero Lake Park

Enjoy the sounds of summer at the 2025 Atascadero "Saturdays in the Park" summer concert series. For seven Saturdays through June and July, Atascadero Lake Park will fill with music from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is open to all and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-back chair to enjoy the music.

Concert schedule:



August 9th - The JD Project (rock, blues, and country)

August 30th - End of Summer "Blues Bash" 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Cinder Blues Band and Leslie Rogers & the Soul Shakers

Full details can be found here!

Music By The Sea, Summer Concert Series

Summer Saturdays, June 28th, July 26th, and August 23rd, South T-Pier, Morro Bay

Under the direction of conductors Brenda Hascall and Keith Waibel, the Morro Bay White Caps Community Band will perform a series of concerts this summer on the South T-Pier. The band is comprised of over 40 musicians who play together for fun and for the love of providing music in their community.

Full details can be found here!

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays from April 26th until October 25th, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos! This week, The Back Pages Band will take the stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Talley Vineyards Lounge and Listen

Sundays from May through August, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Talley Vineyards Adobe, Arroyo Grande

Grab your friends, pack a picnic, and head to the Talley Vineyards Adobe in Arroyo Grande for an afternoon of live music, wine and good vibes. Most Sundays from May through August, local musicians will perform from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Grover Beach Summer Concert Series

Sundays from July 13th through August 17th 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.,16th Street Park,, Grover Beach

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Sunday from July 13th through August 17th, the 16th Street Park will host local bands, dancing, vendors, and more! This week, The Josh Rosenblum Band will take the stage!

Full details can be found here!

More Events!