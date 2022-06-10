Fundraising dance planned for restoration of The Printery in Atascadero

An historic building in Atascadero is in need of renovations and a fundraiser is planned for this week.

The 1915 Garden Party Dance is on Friday and The Printery grounds will be decorated.

Tickets are $10 in advance and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The money will go toward the Atascadero Printery Foundation and the planned revitalization of the building.

"There will be some great food and drinks for purchase. We want everyone to come and have a really… a nice warm evening under the stars and everybody dance,” said Karen McNamara, president of the Atascadero Printery Foundation.

The dance is happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the door.

