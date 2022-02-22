Furniture added to list of pandemic-related shortages

Furniture stores can be added to the list of businesses impacted by pandemic-related shortages as the wait times for customers looking for new furniture grow longer.

"Some brands are a year. That gives you a glimpse of the timing," said Bryan Idler, vice president of Idler's Home.

The estimate depends on the specific brand of the furniture; however, customers should be prepared to wait.

"Obviously demand is at an all-time high. People are at home a lot more than they used to be. It's continuing on supply shortages as far as raw materials on the manufacture basis," Idler said.

Idler's Home says this change in delivery times is directly correlated to the start of the pandemic.

"It's just like a line at Disneyland. You stand in line for your favorite ride and the ride is working properly, you just have to wait til it's your turn. A lot of the manufacturers we have are just booked solid and working as much as they can to get us our product and we are not the only ones ordering this product. It's going to the whole United States," said Anthony Gonzales, a sales associate at Idler's Home.

Patience is going to play a big role in the furniture buying experience while these supply chain issues continue.

"I think right now buying furniture, people going to be flexible instead of fixed on what they want are going to do much better and have a much better experience with it," Said Greg Holden, a customer at Idler's Home.

Sale's associates at Idler's Home say there's likely no end in sight but manufacturers tell them their estimate is around a year and a half.

If you are planning on buying new furniture in the near future, a tip from furniture companies is to buy in advance before you would think you'd need to.