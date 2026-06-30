Future female firefighters get first-hand experience on the front lines

CAL FIRE's Camp Cinder welcomed an elite 2026 summer class of 32 high school students to Camp San Luis Obispo, selected from 300 applicants, for a four-day firefighting and fire service career program.

KSBY 32 High school girls were awarded the opportunity to attend Camp Cinder in June 2026 out of 300 that applied

"It's not just firefighting that we are teaching and exposing these young girls to; it's fire service, the different avenues, and different careers that you can pursue," said Camp Cinder spokeswoman Jahaira Zaragoza.

The camp, which is entirely free to participants, runs June 29 through July 2 and draws young women from across California. Activities take place at Cal Poly, CAL FIRE training facilities, and Avila Beach.

Campers get hands-on exposure to structural and wildland firefighting tactics, water rescue operations, CPR training, auto extrication, and physical agility training. The gear alone makes an impression.

"These are like the turnouts and the boots; it's all really heavy," Camper Gabi Newman told KSBY Community Reporter Jessica Roe. The experience is leaving a mark on participants.

"Seeing all the cool things we get to do, like going and seeing a fire that we did earlier today, getting to climb buildings, I feel like that's such a cool aspect," Camper Everly Quiel remarked.

"Seeing everything they do in real life, it's really inspiring to do something in that first-responding field," Camper Kylie Lee said.

When a live fire demonstration was part of the day's training, the reaction was immediate.

"When they did the fire demonstration, that was really cool; it brought it more to life," said Newman, who also said it is helping her to solidify her future career path. "I definitely plan on going to the academy.”

Instructors walked students through fire behavior, including the incipient phase of fire, thermal imaging, and hose line deployment through a structure. Campers also practiced ladder work and learned to project their voices on scene.

KSBY Instructors taught Camp Cinder attendees how to breach a door in a fire situation

Founded in 2014 by six female CAL FIRE firefighters, Camp Cinder's mission is to empower young women through a safe, challenging, and interactive environment that builds strength, confidence, leadership, and teamwork.

Up next for the campers is water rescue training at Avila Beach and EMT training before graduation on Thursday.

KSBY Camp Cinder participants learned how to handle and climb ladders

If you have a story idea you would like to send to KSBY Community Reporter Jessica Roe, you can reach her directly via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

