Gabriel, our Pet of the Week, is the perfect addition to a central coast home

Every week, we feature an adoptable animal from Woods Humane Society. Today, it is Gabriel's turn in the spotlight!

He is a ten-month-old domestic longhair who loves getting attention. He loves to find any lap to sit on or sun spot to nap in. Plus, he enjoys playing and enjoying a treat.

He has lived with other cats before and will do great as an indoor cat for a family here on the Central Coast.

He is fee-waived for the month of November as Woods Humane Society celebrates Adopt a Senior Pet Month. He will be available from noon to 4 p.m. daily at the shelter off of Oklahoma ave in San Luis Obispo!

Click here for full details on our Pet of the Week, Gabriel!