A gas leak in Santa Maria is causing street closures for several hours.

Santa Maria Fire Department along with a gas company are looking into the incident reported at 12:17 A.M. on Friday.

According to Santa Maria Fire Department, Betteravia will be shut down from College to Highway 101 and Bradley from Betteravia to Auto Park.

Fire authorities said street are expected to reopen around 9 A.M.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.