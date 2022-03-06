Gas prices keep rising, impacting tourists visiting the Central Coast

Gas prices continue to rise on the Central Coast, which is impacting local drivers and tourists visiting the area.

According to Automobile Club of Southern California (AAA), California's average price for a gallon of regular gas on March 5, 2022 is $5.17, but last week’s average was $4.81. In just one week, it rose 36 cents.

“It's just ridiculously high, and you know I wish it was lower but still I just found a way to get up here and have some fun," said Tal Naor, who lives in Agoura Hills in California.

San Luis Obispo County is taking a harder hit seeing average prices of $5.34 per gallon.

Last week, the average sat at a flat $5.

Santa Barbara County only one-cent less than California's average. There has been a 38-cent increase since this time last week in that area.

“I haven't been to Pismo Beach since I was like ten years old and then to bring them here for their first experience you know it feels good even though I don't like the gas prices, I'm still going to go where I have to be," added Jose Viramontes, a Stockton resident.

AAA projects prices will likely continue to go up due to the sanctions imposed on Russia.

The expectation, according to the organization, is that these bans on imports from Russia will continue to disrupt the oil industry and global supply.