Gas prices keep rising with California leading the way

Gas prices are on the rise again. In San Luis Obispo, the cost of gas has gone up seven cents in just one month.

“It has affected my wallet; I tend to not drive I walk more," said SLO resident Richard Mathis.

California leads the U.S. with the most expensive gas in the country a gallon of regular unleaded is going for $4.68 a gallon.

In San Luis Obispo County, the cost is even higher at $4.87, a year ago that average was $3.61 that is an uptick of more than $1 per gallon.

Jim Steffey is an Orcutt resident who comes to SLO for work and said his wallet has taken a hit. This time around, the cost to fill up his truck came in just under $100.

“It’s definitely something I am much more aware of the price and it’s not something I relish doing, but it seems I’m always getting gas," said Steffey.

According to Triple-A, the tension between Russia and Ukraine is one reason prices have spiked. The recent cold weather increasing the demand for heating oil is another contributing factor.

“The cheapest way is to make sure your tire pressure is correct," said John Villa, general manager of Villa Automotive.

“This is the B pillar that door is the C pillar. Right here is always on the B pillar there’s always a label that tells you what size tires you have and the pressure," said Villa.

Villa said to always check the pressure when it’s cold and it could get two to three more miles per gallon. Drivers should also keep up with the maintenance of your vehicle.

This week two Democratic senators introduced legislation to suspend the Federal 18.4 cents per gallon gas tax for the remainder of the year. The gas tax is used to fund roads, highways, and bridge repairs.