Gatsby, our Pet of the Week, is in need of a lap to curl up on

Every week, we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society. This week four-year-old gray tabby cat Gatsby's turn.

This gentle cat loves to curl up on a lap or just be around his people all day long. He arrived at Woods Humane Society from the county shelter in July and has been doing well in the shelter.

He is fee waived and ready to meet his forever family. You can head to Woods Humane Society from noon to 4 p.m. to adopt him or any of the other available pets at the shelter off of Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

Click here for information on him and the other available pets from Woods Humane Society at this link.