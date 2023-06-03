Get your cameras ready! The 37th annual car show is back in Pismo Beach. Here's what to expect

Get your cameras ready for the 37th annual “The Classic at Pismo Beach” car show.

The event includes hundreds of different cars on display, live music, and vendors.

Event organizers say it’s an event 11 months in the making.



“To me, it's just an excellent car show. It's probably one of the best here on the Central Coast," said event participant Jim Collins.

"You see these fellow car members who really appreciate their vehicles and take pride in it," said car show director of administration Breanna Green.

This year, more than 800 cars will be on display.

“My tip would be to wear tennis shoes and be comfortable. It's a lot of walking. We have 18 square blocks of the city, so we start all the way from Bay Street to Hinds Street down to the pier. We have about 55 cars that will be actually on the pier," added car show VP of operations Kasha Green.

The Classic at Pismo Beach car show attracts more than 60,000 car lovers from all over the country.

“How I would describe this show is 'family.' Everything that you see here, you see all the classics, the families put their heart and soul into it. Most of these cars come from different generations, handed down from fathers, grandfathers," Kasha explained.

For Los Osos resident Jim Collins, this show has been a part of his life for the past 20 years.

“I enjoy being around car people and looking at all these beautiful cars and meeting a lot of people. It's been fun," Collins said.

Planning for the event started 11 months ago. The Pismo Beach Police Department told KSBY they have a full deployment of officers with assistance from Arroyo Grande PD and Grover Beach PD.

“Get here early. There isn't a lot of parking available with the amount of cars that they have to show. It's been estimated that they're going to have over 800 cars displayed, so with that and the people that are associated with those vehicles, it takes a lot of the parking. So carpool, you know, Uber or whatever you have to do to get here," said Pismo Beach Police Commander Chris Trimble.

Starting Saturday at 6 a.m., there will be road closures visitors and locals need to know about.

“The entire length of Price Street to Bay from Hinds will be closed for cars in the car show and the entire length of Pomeroy down to the pier parking lot be closed for the car show as well. There are some side streets like Cypress small sections of Cypress and a small section of Hinds will also be closed for the car show," Trimble added.

The car show is open to the public and completely free. The event will run through Sunday.

