Gifford Fire remains 95% contained as thunderstorms strike the area

As of Sunday morning, the Gifford Fire remains 95% contained after having burned 131,614 acres, the Los Padres National Forest (LPNF) reports.

1,874 personnel were reportedly responding to the blaze on Sunday.

The number of personnel assigned to the fire has been gradually decreasing every day since Aug. 18.

The containment and acreage have not changed since Thursday.

LPNF officials reported Sunday that crews witnessed thunderstorms in the southern area of the fire and took a tactical pause until it was safe to continue operations. No injuries or accidents were reported.

According to the agency, the thunderstorm brought increased winds, but no rain was recorded.

In the northwest portion of the fire, LPNF officials said crews are continuing mop-up activities, decreasing the number of smoldering heat sources near sections of line that are not yet contained.

Elevated fire weather conditions in the area continue Sunday, with an Extreme Heat Warning in effect for one more day.

LPNF officials say a 10% chance of thunderstorms remains until Monday.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for zones LPF-009, LPF-010, the eastern portion of LPF-012, the western portion of LPF-013, SLC-222, SLC-223, the eastern portion of SLC-261, and the eastern portion of SLC-262.

Evacuation warnings remain for the southern portion of LPF-011, the western portion of LPF-012, the eastern portion of LPF13, the southern portion of LPF-014, LPF-015, LPF-016, the eastern portion of LPF-018, SLC-193, SLC-194, SLC-221, SLC-224, the western portion of SLC-261, and the western portion of SLC-262.

CAL FIRE

For the latest San Luis Obispo County emergency and evacuation information, you can visit the ReadySLO website.

On Monday, Gifford Fire officials will be holding a virtual public meeting to update community members about the fire and answer their questions.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on the Los Padres National Forest's Facebook and Youtube.

Community members can email their questions to 2025.gifford@firenet.gov. by Sunday at 6 p.m.