Give a book: Buddy reading program highlights importance of reading for elementary school students

In our effort to get books into the hands of local children with our "If You Give a Child a Book Campaign...", we are also highlighting efforts from schools on how they encourage students to read.

Bonita Elementary School in Santa Maria is encouraging students to "buddy up" to promote reading in classrooms.

The school has "buddy classrooms," where older and younger students pair up to spend time with books and read together.

Bonita Elementary School's principal says this program is very effective in fostering the students' love for reading.

"Buddies, buddy up in different classrooms, an older grade and younger grade, and they sit and they read together and as you can see in the room - there is a lot of excitement around reading which is what we are trying to promote here at our school," said Shandee Bayne, Bonita Elementary School Principal.

Bonita Elementary School was one of our local schools that received brand new books from our previous If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

This year KSBY is partnering with SESLOC to reach a $40,000 fundraising goal. SESLOC has promised to match the first $10,000 donated.

To donate, click here. Or text KSBY to 50155. Message and data rates may apply. A $5 donation is all it takes to give a book to a child who needs it most.

If you are a business owner and are interested in participating in a match to help us reach our $40,000 goal, please contact us at news@ksby.com.