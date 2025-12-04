Giving Trees honor Central Coast veterans in need

Every November, communities pause to thank the men and women who have served our country, but one local nonprofit is working to make sure veterans feel that support all year long.

Welcome Home Military Heroes is once again honoring service members this December with its annual Veteran Holiday Giving Trees, a program that continues to grow as more families ask for help.

Giving Trees are now displayed at locations across the Central Coast, each decorated with tags listing gift requests for local veterans and their families. Organizers say demand has surged in recent years.

“We've seen a massive jump in numbers,” said co-founder and Afghanistan veteran Robert Tolan. “In 2023, we were doing about 200, 250… last year, 400, and this year already past 600. So we're estimating we're going to be wrapping over 2,000 gifts for this program.”

Community members can select a tag, purchase the requested item, and return the unwrapped gift to the same tree.

Donations will be accepted through December 10, and a full list of tree locations is listed below.

Co-founder Cheryl Tolan says the heart of the program comes from seeing the impact on families.

“Some of the tags are just really simple things that these families need,” she said. “But my favorite part is when they're all wrapped and we meet the caseworkers and social workers to give them the gifts. The feedback we get from them and the letters from the veterans on what a difference it made for their family, that's the best part.”

Volunteers are also needed to help wrap the thousands of donated gifts on December 13 and 14. Sign-ups are available at welcomehomemilitaryheros.org.

For Cheryl, the support from the Central Coast community is what keeps the Giving Trees thriving.

“It's everyone coming out to all these tree locations that have the same emotion that we do, that really want to give back to our veterans and our active-duty personnel that need these resources,” she said. “And we are grateful for the folks in our community.”

Veteran Holiday Giving Tree locations:

Rontal Salon

124 Traffic Way

Arroyo Grande, CA 93420

Peacock Cellars

1543 Los Berros Rd

Arroyo Grande, CA 93420

A La Carte Furniture

230 Betteravia Rd #H

Santa Maria, CA 93454

Coastal Peaks Coffee

3566 S. Higuera St #100

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Oak Knolls Hardware

1155 E. Clark Ave

Santa Maria, CA 93455

American Legion Post 534

145 W. Clark Ave

Orcutt, CA 93455

VFW Post 2814

9555 Morro Rd

Atascadero, CA 93422

SLO Veteran Services

801 Grand Ave

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

American Legion #50

240 Scott St

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Quail Run Veterans

1400 Quail Run Ave

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Coldwell Banker Select

129 W Central Ave

Lompoc, CA 93436

Alma Rosa Winery

1623 Mission Drive, Suite M

Solvang, CA 93463

