Global outage causes disruptions at Quest Diagnostics in San Luis Obispo

On Friday morning a global IT outage affected businesses worldwide, including Quest Diagnostics in San Luis Obispo.

Quest's external communications specialist Jillian Flanagan tells KSBY that their patient services were forced to operate with reduced capacity, resulting in longer wait and service times.

The customer contact teams at Quest Diagnostics were also unavailable on Friday as a result of the outage.

According to Flanagan, Quest took swift action when it came to responding to the issue in order to restore operations to normal.

As San Luis Obispo resident Kerri Burkey left Quest on Friday afternoon, she claimed her experience was relatively normal.

"She did mention the computers were down, and I totally understood that, and she was really calm about it. She got everything done quite fast and it was easy."

Flanagan thanks customers for their patience during this time.