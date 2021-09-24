Go See Foundation takes visually impaired individuals ziplining

The Go See Foundation is helping people who are blind or visually impaired go beyond their comfort zone. This time around, the organization took its members ziplining at Margarita Adventures in Santa Margarita.

“I felt like an eagle flying through the sky,” said Dana Holland, program participant with the Go See Foundation.

It's an opportunity to connect with Mother Nature.

“Your life doesn’t end because you can’t see, everything just takes a little longer and we’re a little slower,” said Allysin Buerger, founder of the Go See Foundation.

The organization took about a dozen members to Margarita Adventures where they hopped on a bus, buckled up their harnesses and went for a ride.

“We get to be amongst each other and laugh and have a good time and forget about our blindness because we’re all at the same pace, the same attitude,” explained Holland.

Allyson Buerger has been visually impaired almost all her life.

“I was diagnosed with several eye diseases. I had Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis, glaucoma, cataracts,” Buerger said.

Buerger decided to launch the Go See Foundation in 2016, which is a tribute to her father and radio host Gary Owen also known as G.O. Owen died of cancer on Sept 23, 2009.

The Go See Foundation The Go See Foundation took its members to explore Morro Bay in Kayaks back in April, 2019.

“He was just always encouraging us to live life at our fullest,” recalled Buerger.

With the help of a guide, these individuals enjoyed every second of their zipline adventure.

“Being with other visually impaired people, having that connection every once in a while,” said Christa Kennedy, a participant with the Go See Foundation.

Ziplining is not their first outdoor activity.

“The foundation has hosted many activities. We’ve done kayaking, pottery, beach yoga,” Buerger said.

At the end of the day, Buerger said it is all about creating a support system and a safe space.

“I want to build this community that are blind or low vision, so they know they can conquer the world and do whatever they want to do,” concluded Buerger.

The Go See Foundation organizes different events every month. For more information on how to get involved or donate, you can visit their website.

