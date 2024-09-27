Goleta community can get to know local police at 'Coffee with a Cop' event

Community members in Goleta will be able to voice concerns and connect with local law enforcement at the Goleta Police Department's "Coffee with a Cop" event.

GPD is partnering with the Camino Real Marketplace McDonalds to hold the event at 6900 Marketplace Drive on Oct. 2 from 8 to 10 a.m.

Deputies from the Goleta and Isla Vista area will also be at the McDonalds, along with Community Resource Deputies.

McDonalds will be supplying attendees with a free small cup of McCafe coffee, according to organizers.

“I look forward to hosting this event in conjunction with our local law enforcement,” said Goleta McDonalds owner and operator David Peterson in a press release. “I hope that community members will attend the 'Coffee with a Cop' event and feel comfortable to ask questions, bring forward concerns, or simply get to know our officers.”

The event celebrates National Coffee with a Cop Day, which has taken place every year on the first Wednesday of October since 2016. Organizers say the day is dedicated to encouraging communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public, and furthers efforts nationwide to bridge the gap between the community and the law.