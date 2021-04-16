Goleta man arrested for alleged sexual assault in Arroyo Grande, police search for more victims

Arroyo Grande Police arrested a man from Goleta for allegations of sexual abuse of a child that occurred in Arroyo Grande around 1990.

Their investigation began in August of 2020, and after eight months a search warrant was served on the suspect's residence in Goleta which led to the arrest of Daniel Berenguer on Thursday.

Detectives have identified two victims, but believe there may be more.

Investigators say Berenguer is local to the Goleta and Santa Barbara area and coached girls' basketball in the early 1990's.

If you have any information regarding this investigation you are encouraged to contact Arroyo Grande Police Detective Jeff Smith at (805) 473-5122.

Berenguer was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for the following charges; lewd acts with a child under 14, forced oral copulation with a child under 14, continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Berenguer is being held on $200,000 bail: