Goleta police to hold DUI checkpoint this Saturday

Goleta police will be holding a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location within the city Saturday night from 6:00 p.m. to 3 a.m., officers announced Thursday.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

Officers said the main purpose of the checkpoints is to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission.” Sergeant Noel Rivas said. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

Police remind the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol, but may also include prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.