Goleta to hold meeting on Homelessness Regional Action Plan

If you have concerns about homelessness in the City of Goleta, this virtual meeting is for you.

City officials invite concerned community members to join the City of Goleta, Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation, and City Net on Monday, May 22, from 9 to 10 a.m. for a monthly virtual meeting to discuss the Goleta Homelessness Regional Action Plan.

The city says this is a great opportunity to express your concerns regarding the impacts of homelessness and work on collaborative responses.

Goleta city staff, including the city's homelessness services coordinator, Chuck Flacks, will be at the meeting, along with case management representatives from City Net and Good Samaritan.

Meeting Information:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84258247334

Meeting ID: 842 5824 7334