Goleta Valley South Little League struggling with funds and facility maintenance

Goleta Valley South Little League is searching for funding through a GoFundMe page.

President of Goleta Valley South Little League Fred Bayat said, “Unfortunately, we’ve had to get by with current conditions of the field and there are some safety issues.”

The league is struggling financially and, in turn, is having problems addressing field and complex maintenance after COVID-19 halted fundraising opportunities.

Bayat said, “It’s around $5,000 dollars a month in water bills and general maintenance to cover everything that’s needed with our facility.”

Santa Barbara Grizzlies Coach Tom Myers, a scout for the Chicago Cubs and resident of Santa Barbara, started the GoFundMe page.

Myers said, “Putting up this GoFundMe page is trying to give back and get the league in a good position where they can go out and do the things necessary to keep the field pristine.”

The goal is to make necessary updates to the complex in order to ensure a lasting future of the three fields the complex features.

Myers said, “Goleta Valley has been a safe haven and a great location for the youth of Santa Barbara and the Central Coast to play baseball. My group, the Santa Barbara Grizzlies, has been fortunate enough to utilize the facilities.”

The complex is used by youth leagues, San Marcos High School, and adult leagues.

San Marcos Baseball Head Coach Wesley Ghan-Gibson said, “We use it over the summer and it’s just so important just to get a little help over there, it’s a really tough time. It helps turn kids into men and help them be ready for high school and without it a lot of people would be doing other things.”

Myers said, “I want this to be a mainstay and a place where the youth can develop and chase their dreams to play beyond high school.”

For more information on the Goleta Valley South Little League GoFundMe, visit https://bit.ly/3cUNL4G.