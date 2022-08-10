Goleta's free Dam Dinner returns after three-year hiatus

There are ten days left until Goleta’s Dam Dinner returns after a three-year hiatus.

It will take place at Lake Los Carneros Dam on Saturday, August 20th from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tables and chairs will be set up by the dam.

Bluegrass group the Salt Martians will be playing live music and attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner and beverages of their choice, or purchase food from Elubia’s Kitchen who will be selling Dam Pupusas, Dam Tamales, and Dam Tacos.

Dam Dinner t-shirts, along with the City of Goleta’s 20-Year merchandise (t-shirts and mugs), will be available for purchase. There will also be a few kid-friendly activities, including face-painting and the Kona Ice Truck.

Guests can enter the event off N. La Patera Lane or Stow House at 304 N. Los Carneros Road. Service animals are allowed.

This event is organized by the City of Goleta and Goleta Valley Historical Society.