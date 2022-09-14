Gov. Newsom launches website to make abortion more accessible

It’s been just under three months since Roe v. Wade was overturned and since then, California leaders have made it clear the state will continue to support abortion rights.

On Tuesday morning, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of a new website, abortion.ca.gov.

The website is intended to be an asylum for anyone in California or out-of-state looking for reproductive health care. On the site, resources range from information on what abortion is, who provides them, what types there are, and how to get one.

"This new website is a critical resource," said Luv Reyes-Martin, Vice President of Community Engagement for Planned Parenthood Central Coast. "It provides that essential information in one place,"

Many Californians welcome the stance Newsom is taking but even in a sea of blue, there are those with their doubts.

"The launch of the abortion.ca.gov website is just another indication of how far out of step Governor Newsom really is on the divided topic of abortion,” said Karen Roseberry, Regional Director for the California Prolife Council.

The new website offers help to those who have abortion bans in their own state. There are links on the website that will talk women through their legal rights, insurance issues, and ways to get help covering abortion costs.

"I know California has always been a safe haven for women’s rights and reproductive rights so this is just something that we’d do and I’m proud of him and glad for it," said Tara Hauki, Arroyo Grande resident.

Providers like Planned Parenthood have already started to see the effects of the Supreme Court decision. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, 16 states have implemented abortion bans and Planned Parenthood officials believe it is just the beginning. They’re expecting the full effect of the reversal to end with 26 states implementing bans.

Planned Parenthood also says they’ve already seen an increase in out-of-state and in-state patients.

In anticipation of the influx, they have been hiring more nurses and doctors and opened a new facility in Oxnard.

