Gov. Newsom signs bill for independent redistricting commission in SLO County

This past weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 977 which will result in the creation of an independent redistricting commission for San Luis Obispo County.

In the past, the County Board of Supervisors has been responsible for carrying out the redistricting process.

This approach raised red flags for some residents after the approval of the "Patten map" in 2021.

Those who opposed the map argued that it divided the county in a way such that conservative representation was favored.

In March 2023, State Senator John Laird introduced SB 977.

This past January, the board of supervisors approved a motion that directed staff to explore what this commission might look like, such as who could serve on it and how it would function.

Gov. Newsom's signing of SB 977 cements the creation of a Citizens Redistricting Commission.

It will consist of 11 people who must be county residents who are not elected officials, lobbyists, candidates, campaign donors, or their close family members.

The group will be tasked with establishing future supervisory districts for the county every ten years.

SB 977 will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

The bill was co-authored by Assemblymember Dawn Addis who said, "The people of our county deserve fairness and transparency in our redistricting process. SB 977 allows us to have the independent redistricting commission we need."