Governor again denies parole for Arroyo Grande teen's killer

For the second time, California Governor Gavin Newsom has reversed the state parole board's decision to parole convicted killer Royce Casey.

Casey was a teenager when he and two other boys murdered Arroyo Grande High School freshman Elyse Pahler in 1995.

Reportedly influenced by death metal lyrics, Casey, Joseph Fiorella and Jacob Delashmutt lured Pahler to a remote location where they strangled and stabbed her multiple times.

Pahler family Elyse Pahler

Eight months later, Casey led authorities to her remains on the Nipomo Mesa.

The three teens were convicted of Pahler's murder and have spent more than two decades behind bars.

In October 2023, the state's Board of Parole Hearings decided Casey was suitable for release.

In December, San Luis Obispo County Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth wrote a letter to Gov. Newsom urging him to reverse the Parole Board's decision, arguing that Casey "still has not developed insight into the grave character defects that allowed him to participate in such a heinous crime" and therefore remains a threat to public safety.

Gov. Newsom agreed, stating, "Mr. Casey must better understand the internal processes that led him to commit the crime and hone the skills he will need to manage them beyond the controlled environment of prison... When considered as a whole, I find the evidence shows that he currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time."

Casey has been granted parole suitability before. In 2021, Gov. Newsom reversed that decision.