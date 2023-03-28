Grace period deadline for SBA disaster assistance loans is Friday

As a reminder to Central Coast residents, the grace period deadline for the Small Business Association (SBA) disaster assistance loans is Friday, March 31.

San Luis Obispo County homeowners, renters, and businesses are encouraged to apply for SBA loans for any physical storm damage to your home or property due to the severe winter storms and flooding that began Dec. 27, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023.

A disaster center in San Luis Obispo remains open for residents and business owners to visit and start this loan application process. The center below is open for in-person assistance.



San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., in San Luis Obispo

Hours of operation, Tuesdays through Saturdays, closed Sundays and Mondays

Tuesdays–Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursdays–Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information or assistance with applying, contact SBA Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.