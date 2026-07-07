Grass fire breaks out in California Valley

UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) - The fire could burn more than 300 acres, according to fire officials. Additional resources, including five engines, were ordered.

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ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out in California Valley Tuesday afternoon.

It was first reported shortly after 3 p.m. near Black Bear Road. By 3:20 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO reported that fire had grown to about 100 acres and was burning in grass with a moderate rate of spread.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.