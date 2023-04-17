Grocery prices drop for the first time since 2020

New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that grocery prices have dropped for the first time in since September 2020.

“It’s nice to see that the price is starting to trend down a little bit, especially on some of the essential items," said San Luis Obispo resident, Steve Goss.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the food-at-home index fell 0.3% in March, but for some shoppers, it’s going to have to take a lot more than that.

“I haven't really noticed any great reduction if it's a reduction of a couple of percents people aren't really going to notice that," said Connie Mooney who lives in Arroyo Grande.

“Inflation is still a pretty high level, so when we see it trending down all we can do is hope it comes down a little bit more," added Goss.

Of the six major grocery food group indexes, three fell from February to March. That included meat, poultry, fish, and eggs.

Fruits and vegetables saw a slight decrease of 1.3%. After being the hot commodity eggs had the most dramatic decrease with a 10.9% decline from February.

“You can't do anything about it. You've got to eat. It's one thing you've got to do," said Mooney.

The national inflation rate peaked last June at 9.1%.