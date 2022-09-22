Group gathers to raise awareness about Iranian woman's death

Members of the Iranian Students Cultural Organization at Cal Poly and the local community gathered at the courthouse in San Luis Obispo Wednesday to mourn the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman while in police custody last week.

Mahsa Amini was reportedly arrested by morality police in Tehran because they said she was breaking the law of not wearing her hijab to cover her hair and not covering her arms and legs with clothing.

Members of the Cal Poly group say Iranian women have been protesting government oppression for decades, often purposely not wearing a hijab or wearing it in a way that does not meet the government's guidelines.

They say protests have continued throughout Iran since Amini’s death last week.