UN calls for investigation into Iranian woman's death

Michael Sohn/AP
Exile Iranians of the National Council of Resistance of Iran gather in front of the embassy of Iran in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 after the death of an Iranian woman held by the country's morality police. The opposition group is also known as the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq and widely referred to in the West as the MEK. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Posted at 10:21 AM, Sep 20, 2022
The United Nations wants an independent investigation into the death of Mahsa Amini.

She was detained this month by Iran's “morality police,” which was reportedly enforcing Iran's hijab law. The law requires women to cover their hair.

The 22-year-old died while in police custody. According to The New York Times, Iranian authorities claimed Amini suffered a heart attack. They also reportedly pushed back on allegations that Amini was beaten while in custody.

“Mahsa Amini’s tragic death and allegations of torture and ill-treatment must be promptly, impartially and effectively investigated by an independent competent authority, that ensures, in particular, that her family has access to justice and truth,” said Acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif.

Amini's death has sparked a wave of protests across the globe, many led by women. CNN, citing a human rights organization, reported that five people were killed in Iran during protests.

