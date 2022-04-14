Grover Beach considering new mixed-use development

A project that includes housing, a four-story building, added parking and more may be coming to the City of Grover Beach.

The plan for a mixed-use development at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and 4th Street is still in the early stages, but if approved, the now-empty lot could look a lot different.

The proposed plan for a four-story building with commercial space and 22 two-story or 44 studio units would also include space for a restaurant with outdoor dining and a rooftop deck.

"We look at it as a possible gateway for the city and really, this project could turn that corner into a vibrant corridor for residents for our workforce and for our visitors, which is in alignment with the city's vision for West Grand Avenue," said Kristin Eriksson, deputy city manager for Grover Beach.

Local businesses say the proposed development could be a positive addition to the city.

"I've been here for five years and it's been empty the whole time,” said Dion Maher, owner of SLO Auto. “It's been for sale for several years, so we knew it was just a matter of time. I think it would be a good thing. I think it would bring traffic to the local businesses."

Aside from more housing and business space, the project is expected to have around 63 total parking spaces for residential and commercial use.

The City says it’s too early to know what the estimated cost for the overall project would be or when construction could begin.

Anyone wanting more information about the project is encouraged to attend or watch a joint meeting with the planning commission and city council Tuesday, April 19, at 6 p.m.