Grover Beach held a Neighborhood Painting Party

The City of Grover Beach partnered with the city's Rotary Club to host a neighborhood fence painting party.

Community members refurbished a fence at Mentone Basin Park.

Painting took place from 10 a-m to noon with about 45 people taking part.

Paint brushes were provided for those participating, but attendees were encouraged to bring their own gloves and painters clothing.

“It’s a big fence we got more than half of it done today, so we did about a three-hour community service project we got one more day that will probably finish it up but a lot of it has been refreshed refurbished, and it looks great,” said Jeff Lee, the mayor of Grover Beach.

After the painting party, all participants were treated to a free hot dog barbecue lunch courtesy of the Rotary Club.