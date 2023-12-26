Grover Beach police arrest man from Palmdale on suspicion of burglary

Grover Beach police responded to an alarm going off at a cell phone business on Christmas night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on the 1500 block of W. Grand Avenue.

When officers arrived they found broken glass and it looked like someone had burglarized the store.

Officers were able to access city cameras and observed a suspicious person in the area. After a short search of the surrounding area officers found a male matching the description from the video surveillance on the 700 block of Ramona Ave.

When officers made contact with him they found he had cuts on his face and blood on his hands. He was also in possession of electronics, similar to what was sold in the store that had been burglarized. The store later confirmed the property was stolen.

Officers say the man also provided a false name and was in possession of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Police booked 34-year-old Maurice Hampton, of Palmdale, into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of burglary, vandalism, providing a false name to an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.