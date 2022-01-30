Grover Beach Police responded to mental health incident involving an armed person

Grover Beach Police responded to reports of a disturbance inside a home allegedly involving an intoxicated man armed with a firearm.

Officers arrived at the scene around 4:45 P.M. at the 1200 block of Ramona Ave in Grover Beach.

Grover Beach Police along with Pismo Beach Police, Arroyo Grande Police, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and California Park Rangers assessed the situation and determined that the man was suffering from a mental health episode.

Deputies were able to remove the other residents from the home and helped them find a place to spend the night.

During two hours, authorities tried offering mental health resources, but they said the man locked himself up inside his home.

Grover Beach Police said in a statement that “because no crimes were committed, officers left the scene after providing mental health assistance options.”

The department added that they have created a plan to follow up with the residents of the home.

If you are suffering from a crisis, Grover Beach Police recommends calling the Central Coast Hotline at (800) 783-0607.