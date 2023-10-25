Grover Beach stabbing suspect found dead in Kern County

A man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Grover Beach over the weekend was found dead in Kern County, according to Grover Beach police.

The stabbing happened shortly before noon Saturday. Police say officers responded to reports of a fight involving people in two vehicles along the 1700 block of Ramona Ave. but when they arrived, they say only witnesses remained at the scene.

However, a short time later, officers say one of the people involved in the fight was located at the intersection of 16th Street and Grand Avenue and had been stabbed in the torso multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable as of Monday, according to police.

Police said the suspect of the stabbing was seen taking off in a minivan. After reviewing video cameras in the community, police say they located the van that night and pulled the driver over but determined no one inside the van was related to the earlier incident and after being interviewed, all were released.

Police later identified the suspect of the stabbing as Robert Dean Poirier, 55, of Grover Beach. They say it was determined he headed to Kern County after the stabbing and was found dead on Monday by authorities with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Additional information on the death was not provided but police say foul play is not suspected.

The motive for Saturday’s stabbing is still under investigation. Police say there are still witnesses who they are hoping to interview.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Ruiz at (805) 473-4502 or jruiz@gbpd.org. Anonymous tips can be made to SLO County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP (7867).

