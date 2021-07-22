Watch
Grover Beach to host second redistricting hearing virtually

The virtual hearing will be held on Monday, July 26, at 6 p.m.
City of Grover Beach
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jul 22, 2021
The City of Grover Beach will host a second public redistricting hearing on Monday, July 26, at 6 p.m.

It will be the second of four legally required hearings that the city will hold. The city says the meeting will be virtual due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases seen in the county.

At the meeting, the National Demographics Corporation will provide a presentation on the redistricting process. They will also introduce DistrictR, an online mapping tool that allows residents to give redistricting feedback to the City Council.

The meeting will include discussion of where district boundaries should be drawn. The city encourages residents to offer feedback on communities of interest and neighborhoods.

Every 10 years, local governments use the latest census data to redraw voting district lines to represent equal populations. San Luis Obispo County has five districts, each represented by an elected District Supervisor.

The City of Grover Beach is part of San Luis Obispo County's District 3. Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg represents District 3.

Participants can join the meeting virtually through the city's online channel.

