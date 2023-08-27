Grover Beach's Stone Soup Festival wraps up

The annual Stone Soup Music Festival in Grover Beach wrapped up Sunday.

Nine groups of artists from across California performed on the two stages Saturday, including Soul Vibe 805 and Jane's Gang.

The festival continued Sunday with more music and performance from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The annual Mardi Paws Dog Parade also took place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pet owners were encouraged to dress up their pets for the parade.

Organizers say the Stone Soup Festival started in 1990 with the goal of celebrating diversity through music, food, arts and crafts.

"It's just everybody getting together to enjoy good music and different styles of music," Ashlea Boyer, Clark Center president told KSBY.

This weekend, officials say they estimated about 5,000 attendees for the two-day festival.