Guadalupe community comes together to support family of woman killed

The Guadalupe community is supporting the family of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel.

Oregel was found dead July 4 in San Ysidro two days after her family filed a missing person report.

“This is just the community rallying around her family in an attempt to try and alleviate some of the immediate challenges that they face," said Emilio Handall, Guadalupe Union School District superintendent.

A community coming together in support of a family that tragically lost their loved one.

Oregel's body was found in a parked car in San Ysidro with blunt-force trauma to her upper body, prompting a homicide investigation.

“It's really heart-touching. It's sad, I mean I lost my mom two years ago and I was able to say goodbye to her. These kids had no chance. They didn't even get to say goodbye," said Monica Tapia, who lives in Guadalupe.

The collaborative effort between the Guadalupe school district, the Kiwanis Club, and the City of Guadalupe aimed to offer a token of love.

“Being familiar with the family and knowing that the need was going to be great. We felt compelled to coordinate some type of effort to help them," added Handall.

Dozens of volunteers helped make 400 tri-tip sandwiches at $10 a piece hoping to bring in as many donations as possible.

Thursday evening, that hope was answered. Within 15 minutes of the fundraiser starting, all of the food was sold out.

“I mean my heart is really felt for them and, you know, whatever else we can do to support the family," said Tapia.

The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center also presented a $4,500 check to the Oregel family.

The fundraiser event raised $4,000. Every donation collected on Thursday will be going directly back to the family.