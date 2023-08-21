Watch Now
Guadalupe woman's ex-husband arrested in connection with her murder

Her body was found in San Ysidro on July 4
Oregel family
Leyva Elizabeth Oregel and German Armando Luna
Posted at 8:22 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 11:22:32-04

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Guadalupe woman whose body was found in San Ysidro last month.

The San Diego Police Department reports that German Armando Luna Salazar was taken into custody Saturday morning by United States Customs and Border Personnel at the San Ysidro Point of Entry.

He was then booked into the San Diego County Jail on a count of murder.

An arrest warrant was issued for Salazar after the body of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel was discovered in a car the morning of July 4.

Authorities say she suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body and determined her death was a homicide. It was believed the crime was committed by her ex-husband, identified as Salazar.

A missing person’s report for Oregel, 32, had been previously been filed with the Guadalupe Police Department.

Salazar is expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday morning.

