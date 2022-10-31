Halloween fun for the whole family

Several cities on the Central Coast are breaking out the broomsticks and shelling out candy Monday afternoon.

In Lompoc, Trick-or-Treaters can get started at 1 p.m. Families can head to Lompoc City Hall, the Library, and the Anderson Recreation Center until 3 p.m.

In Atascadero, people and their pets can enjoy festivities Downtown beginning at 5 p.m. There will be costume contests, a hay maze, and trick-or-treating along Entrada Avenue. The event will finish around 8 p.m.

Downtown Paso Robles is also hosting trick-or-treating. Costumes are required and witches will be on hand for pictures. The free event will happen from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and there will be dance demos and barbecue.

If you are looking for something a little different and haven't checked out the Cambria Scarecrow Festival yet, Monday is the last day to do so. More than 400 creative and impressive scarecrows line the streets for visitors to enjoy.

In Arroyo Grande, the Village Association will coordinate Halloween in the Village where vendors will pass out candy from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. to Trick-or-Treaters. There will be a detour along Traffic Way, Nelson Street, and Mason Street.

While it is getting darker earlier now, the San Luis Obispo Police Department recommends that parents outfit costumes and trick-or-treat buckets with reflective tape to help ensure everyone stays safe on Halloween night.

Officers say parents should even consider bringing along flashlights and glow sticks to alert drivers.

Families are also recommended to stay on sidewalks, stick to familiar routes, and make sure there is good street lighting where they are.

For drivers, the police recommend making sure you slow down and watch out for Trick-or-Treaters on the streets.