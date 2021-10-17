Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Halloween themed roller-skating pop up in San Luis Obispo

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY News
Halloween themed roller-skating pop up event in San Luis Obispo.
Halloween themed roller-skating pop up event in San Luis Obispo
Attendees were encouraged to bring costumes and roller skates to the rink at Santa Rosa Park.
Posted at 10:47 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 01:47:40-04

The SLO Roll Community Initiative hosted a Halloween-themed roller-skating pop event at the Santa Rosa Park in San Luis Obispo.

Skaters rolled with their costumes and even enjoyed some trick or treating.

The SLO Roll Community Initiative organizes monthly events all around the Central Coast for free.

“This is all put together via the pandemic folks want to do something we came up with another way to be six feet apart or more and just skating,” said Cavin Stokes, vice president of The SLO Roll Community Initiative.

Below is a list of upcoming free events organized by The SLO Roll Community Initiative:

  • Saturday, Nov. 6, 7-9 p.m., Colony Park, Atascadero 
  • Saturday, Nov. 20, 5-8 p.m., Santa Rosa Park 
  • Saturday, Dec. 18, 5-8 p.m., Santa Rosa Park 

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png