Halloween themed roller-skating pop up in San Luis Obispo

The SLO Roll Community Initiative hosted a Halloween-themed roller-skating pop event at the Santa Rosa Park in San Luis Obispo.

Skaters rolled with their costumes and even enjoyed some trick or treating.

The SLO Roll Community Initiative organizes monthly events all around the Central Coast for free.

“This is all put together via the pandemic folks want to do something we came up with another way to be six feet apart or more and just skating,” said Cavin Stokes, vice president of The SLO Roll Community Initiative.

Below is a list of upcoming free events organized by The SLO Roll Community Initiative:

Saturday, Nov. 6, 7-9 p.m., Colony Park, Atascadero

Saturday, Nov. 20, 5-8 p.m., Santa Rosa Park

Saturday, Dec. 18, 5-8 p.m., Santa Rosa Park

