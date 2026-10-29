Halloween weekend events across the Central Coast

A lot is happening across the Central Coast for Halloween Weekend! Here are some fun things to do this weekend, from Friday, October 30, through Sunday, November 1!

Orcutt Halloween Block Party

Friday, October 30th 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Clark Ave. Old Orcutt

On Friday from 6 to 10 p.m., it’s the annual Halloween Block Party in Orcutt. Local businesses are teaming up for a night full of fun including live music, food trucks, and a costume contest! Tickets are not required, but you can get an enhanced experience with a $35 drink ticket.

Full details can be found here!

The Dracula Experience

Friday, October 30th 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Atascadero Printery

Head to the Atascadero Printery Friday night for The Dracula Experience! Starting at 6 p.m. enjoy a 1930s style Halloween dance, a speakeasy, entertainment plus a showing of Drascula from 1931. General admission tickets are $15.

Full details can be found here!

Boo Before Dark

Friday, October 30th. 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. CRR Discovery Museum, Santa Maria

Head to the Children's Resource& Referral Discovery Museum in Santa Maria Friday from 2 p.m. to 5. p.m. for the Boo Before Dark! Enjoy treats, a photo booth, and costume fun at this free family friendly event!

Full details can be found here!

Día De Los Muertos Festival

Saturday, October 31st 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a celebration of life, culture and community will take over Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo for the Día de los Muertos festival put on by the Latino Outreach Council. Partake in a costume contest and parade, and experience traditional ofrendas, performances, and food! The event is free to the public!

Full details can be found here!

Witches Paddle

Saturday, October 31st, 11 a.m. to Noon, Paddle Sports Center, Santa Barbara Harbor

Calling all witches and warlocks! Saturday morning head to the Paddle Sports Center in the Santa Barbara harbor for the the annual Witches Paddle! Bring your broomsticks, capes, witch hats, and magic for a fun day in the water. Attendees can enjoy giveaways and prizes for the best costumes. Registration includes a watercraft, paddle, and waist PFD.

Full details can be found here!

Halloween Costume Dance Concert

Saturday, October 31st 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall

Put on your dancing shoes and head to the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall on Saturday night for a Halloween Costume Dance Concert hosted by the SLO Blues Society! From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. enjoy three local live bands, costumes, dancing, and more. This is a 21 and over event and and tickets start at $27.

Full details can be found here!

A-Town Halloween Block Party

Saturday, October 31st 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Downtown Atascadero

Enjoy an evening of Halloween fun at the A-Town Halloween Block Party! From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. head downtown for trick-or-treating, costume contests, a hay maze, spooky surprises and much more.

Full details can be found here!

Pumpkin Smash

Sunday, November 1st Noon to 2 p.m. French Park, San Luis Obispo

Give your old pumpkins a fun and sustainable send-off at the San Luis Obispo Annual Pumpkin Smash! Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. bring your pumpkins to French Park to toss them onto the smash board. Stick around for local food trucks, lawn games and more at this free family friendly event.

Full details can be found here!