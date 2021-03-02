Harbor Freight hiring for new Paso Robles store

A new tool store is opening up in Paso Robles.

Harbor Freight says it plans to open in the former Staples location at 160 Niblick Road this spring.

The company, which describes itself as a discount tool and equipment retailer, says it will be hiring for 25-30 new positions, adding it’s using local workers and companies for construction on the building, which has already begun.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Paso Robles for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Paso Robles area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

To apply for any of the new positions, click here and search “Paso Robles, CA."

Harbor Freight has more than 1,100 locations nationwide, including in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

