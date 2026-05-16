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Have you seen them? Santa Maria Police search for at-risk teen and baby

Santa Maria Police search for missing at risk teen and 8-month-old
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16-year-old Juliana Isaias-Santiago and her 8-month-old
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Santa Maria Police search for missing at risk teen and 8-month-old
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SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for your help finding an at-risk teen and her 8-month-old.

Police say 16-year-old Juliana Isaias-Santiago and her baby girl were last seen near Tommie Kunst Junior High School.

Police describe Isaias-Santiago as hispanic, 5’3” tall and about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

If you have seen Juliana or know where they are, police ask you contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277 immediately.

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