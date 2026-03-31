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Hazardous materials investigation in Lompoc

Hazardous materials investigation in Lompo
Santa Barbara County Fire Department is investigating a hazardous materials incident in Lompoc
Hazardous materials investigation in Lompo
Posted

LOMPOC — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is helping investigate a hazardous materials incident in Lompoc.

In a post on X, the department said the incident happened on the 3900 block of Klein Boulevard, which is near the Federal Correctional Institution.

Details on the investigation are limited.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department is assisting the City of Lompoc Fire Department with the investigation.

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