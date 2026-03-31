Hazardous materials investigation in Lompoc

LOMPOC — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is helping investigate a hazardous materials incident in Lompoc.

In a post on X, the department said the incident happened on the 3900 block of Klein Boulevard, which is near the Federal Correctional Institution.

Incident Update: photos added pic.twitter.com/WiEhGY4sk0 — Santa Barbara County Fire Department (@SBCFireInfo) March 30, 2026

Details on the investigation are limited.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department is assisting the City of Lompoc Fire Department with the investigation.