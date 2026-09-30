Health officials warn of high bacteria levels at San Luis Obispo County beaches

Health officials are warning swimmers to avoid the water at several local beaches after water samples revealed high bacteria levels at six locations.

Samples taken Monday, September 28 showed elevated bacteria levels, according to an email sent by county officials Tuesday night.

The affected areas include spots in Cayucos, Avila Beach, Shell Beach, and Pismo Beach.

Crews posted health advisories at those sites to keep swimmers safe.

Health officials are testing the water again to see if conditions improve.

The exact locations to avoid can be found at surfsafeslo.org.