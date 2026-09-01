Hearst Castle remains open despite smoke from Plaskett Fire

California State Parks is monitoring the Plaskett Fire as smoke from the Plaskett and Timber fires affects parts of the Central Coast.

Although portions of Hearst San Simeon State Park are within evacuation warning zones, the park remains open, according to State Parks. Officials are asking visitors to avoid areas north of the Piedras Blancas Motel because conditions can change quickly.

State Parks also advises people who are sensitive to smoke to limit outdoor activity and reduce time spent outside.

"We are monitoring the Plaskett Fire and working closely with allied agencies and local partners to ensure effective communication and coordination in response to this incident," said Dan Falat, superintendent of the San Luis Obispo Coast District.

Air quality information is available through the federal AirNow website.

