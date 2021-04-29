Hearst Castle won't reopen under orange tier, at least for now

San Luis Obispo County moving into the orange tier does not mean any changes for Hearst Castle.

State Parks says that’s because under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, guided tours involving people from different households are still restricted.

It’s not known when the state will loosen those guidelines.

Once open, tours at the historic landmark could shift to reservation only.

Hearst castle has been closed now for more than a year.

State Parks is also working on a plan to repair underground damage in the roads leading up to the pergola and gates of Hearst Castle.

That work could further delay the castle’s reopening.

