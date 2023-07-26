Heat Advisory remains in effect for parts of the Central Coast

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8pm Thursday for portions of southwest California.

Daytime temperatures will range from in the 90s to around 105 degrees in the mountains to the mid 90s to near 110 degrees in the valleys. In addition, warm overnight low temperatures in the 60s and 70s will offer little reprieve from the heat.

Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat related illness for sensitive populations, including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo Couty it will be sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow night in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow night in Santa Barbara County it will be clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Have a great night!