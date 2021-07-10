Heavy police presence in downtown Pismo Beach due to reports of barricaded subject

Police are on on scene of an active situation in downtown Pismo Beach.

The Pismo Beach Police Department is responding to reports of an barricaded individual near the intersection of Cypress and Hinds.

City officials say the suspect was involved in an assault earlier this morning.

Pismo Beach Police Department and members of neighboring agencies are on site and attempting to make contact with the person and end the incident peacefully.

People are asked to avoid the area due to the heave police presence.

Few details are available at this time. KSBY News has a field crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back later for details.