The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area around the 1500 block of Madonna Road Monday evening.

Residents in the area are being asked to shelter in place.

Few details are available, but numerous law enforcement officials are currently at the scene.

A KSBY News crew at the scene says a SWAT vehicle just arrived and officers have also deployed a drone over the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.